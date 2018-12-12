N.K. leader unlikely to visit Seoul this year: presidential office

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae thinks it would be difficult for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul this year, a presidential official said Wednesday.

There was speculation that the North's leader might make his first trip to Seoul before the end of this year, with Cheong Wa Dae saying that it plans to prepare for his potential visit, though nothing has been decided, Yonhap reports.

"We judge that it would be difficult for Chairman Kim to visit Seoul this year," a presidential official said.

In the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit agreement in September, Kim agreed to visit Seoul "at an early date," which President Moon Jae-in said means within this year

Experts said that Kim's visit would be decided in tandem with progress of its denuclearization talks with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said that he expects a second summit with Kim early next year, but denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have made little progress.