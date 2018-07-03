N Kazakhstan ancient settlement to turn into open-air museum

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM An open-air museum will be unveiled at the ground of Botay archeological monument located in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

"Large projects and 29 events will be held until 2022 under the Rukhani Janghyru program," deputy head of culture and record-keeping department Zaure Nurmukanova said.



The open-air museum will be built at the ground of Syrymbet estate museum at the Botay archeological monument. It is expected to start its work this year.



Also, a new monument will be unveiled to Kozhabergen Zhyrau this year.



Above 500 monuments of historic and cultural heritage are situated in North Kazakhstan region. QR-codes placed on monuments will inform not only tourists, but also the general public of unique data. 32 monuments carry QR codes so far.