N Kazakhstan built some 5,000 apartments over 3 years

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the Nurly Zher housing construction programme 4,916 apartments were built in North Kazakhstan.

This year it is expected to channel KZT 17.4 bln for its realization in 2020. KZT 1.9 bln will be allocated for engineering network construction. It is targeted to build 209,000 sq m of housing in 2020 that is 36% more than in 2019. For the past 5 months, 18,500 sq meters were built there through all sources of financing that is 61% more against 2019.

The local authorities plan to put into operation 32 houses or 2,879 apartments in Petropavlovsk that is three times more as compared to 2017. Construction of 22 of them will be publicly funded.

As of June 1 this year 14,500 people are on the waiting list for housing, including 7,800 from socially vulnerable groups.