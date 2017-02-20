N Kazakhstan-EAEU trade declined in 2016

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, in January-December 2016, mutual trade between the North Kazakhstan region and Eurasian Economic Union countries comprised $313,524,200 that is 23.5% less than in the same period in 2015, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the local statistics department.

The share of import in this amount makes $272,493,800 (26.3% less than in 2015), and the share of export comprised $41,030,400 (2.1% more than in 2015).

The region exports animal and plant products, food stuffs, metals and metal items, mineral products, machines, equipment, transport vehicles, construction materials to the EAEU market.

The region’s foreign trade turnover in January-December 2016 made $501,127,500 , 54.8% of which falls on EAEU countries. Russian Federation is the main trade partner of the North Kazakhstan region.