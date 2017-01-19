N Kazakhstan entrepreneurs received over 1bln tenge subsidies

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In June 2016, North Kazakhstan region and Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund signed a memorandum on allocation of 200mln tenge for the support of small and medium businesses. 11 enterprises of the region received cheap loans at 8.5% per annum interest rate through the second-tier banks. These funds were spent on the projects in construction, retail trade, hotel business and other sectors.

In 2016, the regional Entrepreneurs Service Center registered more than 130 private entrepreneurs. 40% of them are the young people aged 18-29.

15 disabled entrepreneurs received sponsorship support under the Damu-Komek project.

In May 2016, 22 companies of the North Kazakhstan region participated in Made in Kazakhstan National Exhibition in Astana. Two companies participating in the Business Road Map 2020 programme became the winners of two nominations – “For contribution to population’s employment in production” (LLP Raduga) and “Most Effective Producer” (LLP Molproduct).

The total amount of subsidies paid to the region’s entrepreneurs comprises approximately 1.1bln tenge.