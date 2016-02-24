N Kazakhstan exports 1.5 mln tonnes of grain annually

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region produces about 2/3 of high-quality wheat in the republic and exports annually as much as 1,500,000 tonnes of grain, 150,000 tonnes of flour and more than 200,000 tonnes of oil crops to CIS and non CIS countries. Head of the region Erik Sultanov told it at a reporting meeting with the region's population.

“Last year, the region observed positive dynamics in its economy and even achieved growth in some macro-economic indicators. Gross regional product in the region rose by 2.8%. Its total volume was raised to 856 bln tenge. Our region produces about 2/3 of high-quality wheat in the republic and exports annually as much as 1,500,000 tonnes of grain, 150,000 tonnes of flour and more than 200,000 tonnes of oil crops to CIS and non CIS countries. North Kazakhstan region ranks the third in agricultural growth. The rise of gross product in this sector is ensured at 7.5%,” Sultanov noted.

Last year, Kazakhstani farmers gathered 5,500,000 tonnes of harvest, while crop yield was at 17.1 centner per hectare.

It should be noted that the region successfully develops its cattle-breeding sphere. In 2015, the region exported 969 tonnes of meat, that is 38% higher of the planned indicators. In 2016, it plans to acquire more than 21,000 heads of cattle and bring meat production up to 93,000 tonnes, dairy products – up to 510 tonnes and eggs – up to 600 mln eggs.

