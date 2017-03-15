N Kazakhstan Governor Aksakalov meets akims of all 13 districts

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kumar Aksakalov, the newly appointed Governor of the North Kazakhstan region, met with the akims of all 13 districts on Tuesday.

The akims reported to Aksakalov about the results of the districts’ activity in 2016 and plans for future.

The new Governor set out the priority areas of the region’s development in the nearest time and pointed out that the results of the akims' work must positively affect the population’s life. These criteria will be taken into account while assessing each region’s governor.

“Every minute counts. We need to work right here, right now. We need to change ourselves. We need to develop, to improve ourselves and break old stereotypes. The new time requires to find innovative ways of our problems solutions,” stressed Aksakalov.

He called the officials to target on ensuring transparency of public control activity and public services.