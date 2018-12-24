N Kazakhstan governor unveiled region's plans in 2019 for industrial sector

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov summed up the results of local industrial enterprises' activity in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He said the regional industrial companies had manufactured products worth 223bln tenge. Slight growth is observed.



A private industrial area with 14 active companies was launched in the region. 30bn tenge of investments will be attracted for its development.

In 2018, the region implemented the second stage of reconstruction of LLP Bio Operations plant - former BioChem which had been inactive for 8 years.



The plant is already producing starch and gluten. The bioethanol production unit with the annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes is being restored now. More than 300 people are engaged in the project's implementation.



According to K.Aksakalov, as per the region's comprehensive development programme 6.7bln tenge was allocated from the national budget for the modernization of two local plants: JSC Petropavlovsk Plant of Heavy Machine Building and JSC S.M.Kirov Plant.



The plants have already received the first tranche to the amount of 3.3bln tenge. The enterprises have entered into equipment supply agreements. JSC Petropavlovsk Plant of Heavy Machine Building and JSC S.M.Kirov Plant will be provided with more than 300 new machines in the nearest six months.



"Unfortunately, we expect 20% production decline at these two plants because of sanctions-related issues. Nevertheless, these are market conditions. We are working over the objectives set to the ZIKSTO Plant," said the Governor.



Presently the plants are negotiating agreements for year 2019 worth 28bln tenge.



"In 2019, the regional industrial companies are imposed a task to boost growth paces by 3.5%. The potential is great, mainly due to new enterprises to be launched soon," stressed Aksakalov.



According to Aksakalov, the volume of private investments in the region in 2019 will exceed 5.5% against 2018, which is explained by localization of CLAAS agricultural equipment assembly, construction of a transformer works, wheat processing plant (LLP KAZMEAL), rail-car manufacturing plant, manufacture of feed-stuff and wood processing and establishment of a modern DATA Centre on the ground of Kalinin Plant.