    N Kazakhstan offers virtual museum tours, online performances and concerts

    14:28, 10 April 2020
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan offers online events amid the quarantine restrictions.

    Those willing may enjoy online concerts, performances, master classes, lessons, rehearsals, meetings, virtual tours around museums, libraries, etc. More than 120 cultural events will be held at large till the end of April.

    The theaters will hold 25 online performances. The 3D tours will let walk around sacred places of the region.


    Culture North Kazakhstan region
