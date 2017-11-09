N Kazakhstan, Omsk Region step up cooperation

CHELYABINSK-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region is stepping up cooperation with the regions of the Russian Federation, including the Omsk Region.

Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov and governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov signed the additional cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the XIV Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk on Thursday.



They also adopted the cross-border cooperation programs for 2017-2020 between the administrations of the Omsk Region and North Kazakhstan region in all spheres, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.



"Over the past eight months volume of trade turnover of North Kazakhstan region with the Russian Federation has increased for 31% compared to the analogous period of 2016. The number of joint enterprises grows every year. The regions have seen a 40% increase in number of such enterprises over the last five years," governor Aksakalov told Russian and Kazakhstani journalists at the forum.



Alexander Burkov, in turn, praised the volume of trade turnover between the regions amounting to $240 million. At the same time, he admitted that the share of mutual investments remains low. For instance, in his words, Kazakhstani enterprises invested only $10 million into the Omsk Region as at the start of 2017. But, according to Aksakalov and Burkov, that is something they need to work on.



It was noted that the Omsk Region and North Kazakhstan region actively cooperate in terms of healthcare and education. Burkov pointed out that Kazakhstani students study at 19 of 25 tertiary institutions based in the Omsk Region.