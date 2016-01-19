N Kazakhstan optimized 3 bln 500 mln tenge of its last year spending

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In 2015, North Kazakhstan region optimized its spending to the amount of 3 bln 500 mln tenge, Governor Erik Sultanov told a briefing in Astana today.

“We optimized 3 bln 500 mln tenge last year in order to improve budget efficiency. These funds were spent for completion of the construction of social sphere facilities, housing and utilities,” he noted.

In general, speaking on macroeconomic indicators, the Governor added that real growth of the gross regional product in 2015 is expected at 102.8% (856 bln tenge).

As E. Sultanov added, the region fully utilized the last year budget. Local budget revenues reached 31 bln 900 mln tenge. Economic growth paces made 118% against 2014. Budget expenditures were utilized by 99.4%.