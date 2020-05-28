N Kazakhstan records other imported cases of coronavirus infection

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Two more new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, both cases are imported.

The first infected was a 32-year-old man, a freight carrier, who arrived on May 27 from the Russia’s city of Omsk.

The second coronavirus-infected patient is a 41-year-old male who had arrived from the Russia’s Yekaterinburg. The men were placed in quarantine hospital in the town of Mamlyutka. Both men tested positive for coronavirus infection. However, the patients had asymptomatic form of COVID-19. Afterwards they were hospitalized in the infectious ward of the 1st city hospital of Petropavlovsk.

To date, 51 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region. Half of all the coronavirus cases are imported.