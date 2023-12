PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

The most cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk, Aiyrtay and Mamlytka districts.

1,575 PCR tests were conducted for the past four days. Since March 201,841 tests were carried out so far, 4% were tested positive for COVID-19. 3,302 out of 8,155 cases were asymptomatic.