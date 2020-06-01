  • kz
    N Kazakhstan reports imported COVID-19 cases

    15:27, 01 June 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region. Of five, four have been imported, Kazinform reports.

    Four patients are males aged 48, 36, 32 and 29. They all came from Russia where three of them work on a rotational basis. The fourth one is an employee of a cargo company.

    All patients had no clinical symptoms of the coronavirus infection, however, they tested positive for the novel virus and were put into a special quarantine hospital. The 32-year-old patient was taken to an infectious hospital in Petropavlovsk, he contracted the novel virus from a close contact.

    Since March 24, 59 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region. Most cases are reportedly imported.


    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
