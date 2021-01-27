  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N Kazakhstan reports over 100 daily COVID-19 cases since mid-Jan

    16:13, 27 January 2021
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 108 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control, out of 108 COIVD-19 cases 40 are asymptomatic. 20 cases have been reported in Petropavlovsk citizens, and 88 in district dwellers.

    The region has carried out 1,026 COVID-19 PCR tests over the past day.

    Over 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the region every day since mid-January, putting the region in the red zone. Weekend lockdowns and other restrictions have been in place since January 21.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported a total of 10,432 COVID-19 cases, including 6,431 symptomatic and 4,001 asymptomatic, since March last year.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!