  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N Kazakhstan reports over 90% COVID-19 recovery rate

    17:46, 06 January 2021
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, of 55 fresh COVID-19 cases, 42 have been symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic. Most infections have been reported in Petropavlovsk city and Yessil district – 21 and 15, respectively. Fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kyzylzhar, Mamlyutsk, Taiynshinsk, Ualikhanovsk and Magzhan Zhumabayev districts.

    Since March last year North Kazakhstan region has conducted a total of 215,801 COVID-19 PCR tests, including 2,487 over the past day.

    The region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,911, including 5,404 symptomatic and 3,507 asymptomatic. 8,146 COVID-19 patients or over 91% of the total number of people infected with COVID-19 have recovered.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!