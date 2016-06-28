N Kazakhstan rescuers found body of 9-year-old girl drowned in Ishim river

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescuers of the North Kazakhstan region have found a body of the 9-year-old girl who drowned while swimming in the Ishim River.

The body was found near Olshanka settlement of Kyzylzhar district, in 12 km from the accident site, MIA Emergencies Committee says.

As reported, the girl was vacationing at her grandparent’s house. After fishing, the girl and her granddad wanted to swim, but unfortunately, both were carried down by the stream. The pensioner could not save his granddaughter, and she drowned.

Rescuers, firefighters, emergencies employees and policemen – over 50 people – have been searching for the girl’s body since June 25.



