    N Kazakhstan rgn to bring back tougher quarantine measures

    10:58, 22 July 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The next two weekends will see North Kazakhstan region introduce strict quarantine measures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The decision to put the entire North Kazakhstan region has been made to comply with the order of the regional medical officer.

    It is said restrictions on movement in the region as well as between settlements will be in place starting from midnight of July 24 till midnight of July 27 and from midnight of July 31 till midnight of August 3. Work commutes, visits to nearby shops and pharmacies, and hospital visits in case of emergency will be allowed. Walking pets will be permitted in yards only. Visiting guests and family gatherings will be banned.

    Catering facilities, including those operating in the open air, are also said to be closed. However, they are allowed to provide food takeout and delivery services.

    Other facilities the operation of which will be under the ban include shopping facilities, markets, squares, parks, tourist spots, public transport services, and service centers.


    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
