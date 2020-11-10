  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N Kazakhstan runs the risk of becoming ‘a red zone’

    17:45, 10 November 2020
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has recently seen a spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. The region runs the risk of becoming ‘a red zone’, Kazinform reports.

    North Kazakhstan region has added 46 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The region has reported a total of 4,776 COVID-19 cases, including 1,754 symptom-free COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic started, head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of Petropavlovsk city Asset Zhumatayev said at a Tuesday briefing.

    The biggest number of the new cases have been registered in the city of Petropavlovsk and Ualikhanovsk district.

    In the past six days, 206 new COVID-19 cases have been detected, that is 37% higher compared to last week. 26% of COVID-19 cases are reported in adults over 60 years old.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!