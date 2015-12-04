N Kazakhstan-Russia goods turnover reached 302,200 U.S. dollars in Jan-Sep 2015

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov, the regional administration says.

Welcoming the foreign diplomat, E.Sultanov said that North Kazakhstan has always had stable ties with near-border regions of Russia (Omsk, Tyumen and Kurgan regions). He pointed out active exchange of business delegations called to promote the expansion of cooperation between the regions.

"Since the year beginning we have had 11 business meetings and have signed 25 joint documents. We actively cooperate in agricultural sector. The import of seeds from Russia increases year by year. Since 2010 this indicator has risen 6 times. I am confident that our good-neighborly relations will continue developing, and we are ready to back the propositions on development of inter-state ties, the results of which positively influence the economy of near-border regions,” Sultanov noted.

In turn, Mikhail Bocharnikov noted that commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia grows every year and cooperation in various sectors strengthens.

“I see how the interaction between our countries is enhanced due to efforts of our presidents. The Eurasian Economic Union serves as an anchor of stability now showing good results in the first year of its functioning. Amid uneasy economic conditions we observe slight reduction of goods turnover between our countries,” the Russian Ambassador stressed.

In the course of the meeting the parties outlined promising areas of future work, such as supply of beef from Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation.

In January-September 2015, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia made 302 mln 200 thousand U.S. dollars. The cooperation with near-border regions is based on the agreements on mutual cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other spheres.