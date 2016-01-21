N Kazakhstan’s mutual trade with EEU in 2015 made USD 373,100,000

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover in North Kazakhstan region in 2015 made 542 mln 100 thousand U.S. dollars. 68.8% of this amount falls on the EEU countries, Kazinform reports citing the regional Statistics Department.

“In January-November 2015, the volume of mutual trade of the North Kazakhstan region with the EEU countries made 373 mln 100 thousand U.S. dollars, including 33 mln 300 thousand U.S. dollars of export, 339 mln 800 thousand U.S. dollars of import,” an official statement reads.

Meat products, crops and food stuffs dominate in the structure of the region's export (58.5% against the total export to the EEU). The share of metals and metal objects was 23.7%, mineral products – 9.1%, construction materials – 3.8%, machine, equipment, transport and devices – 2.5%.

