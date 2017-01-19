N Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EAEU countries decreases

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, in January-November 2016, trade turnover between North Kazakhstan region and the Eurasian Economic Union countries comprised $274,713,800 that is 26.4% lower compared to the same period in 2015, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the local statistics department.

The volume of export in this amount is $34,655,700 (+4.2%) and import makes $240,058,100 (-29.4%).

The region exports primarily animal and plant products, ready food stuffs, that is 53.6% against the total volume of export to the EAEU countries. The region exports also metals and metal items, mineral products, machines, equipment, transport vehicles, devices and construction materials to the EAEU.

Foreign trade turnover of the North Kazakhstan region in January-November 2016 made $447,946,200, 61.3% of which fells on EAEU countries.