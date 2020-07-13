N Kazakhstan sees more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Infectious and temporary hospitals have increased their bed capacity in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional health office said the number of beds for COVID-19 patients at the Petropavlovsk city hospital No.1, the regional phthisiopulmonology center, infectious hospitals in M.Zhumabayev and G. Musrepov districts had risen to 435, of which 44.6% are occupied.

As for temporary hospitals, the number of beds available to treat COVID-19 patients has risen to 1,190. 120 and 100 beds have been provided in Kyzylzhar and Taiynshinsk districts, respectively. The region's all districts have temporary hospitals opened for COVID-19 patients. They are 75% full.

194 patients are said to be treated in infectious hospitals, including 160 pneumonia patients, whereas temporary hospitals have 833 patients being treated, of whom 829 have pneumonia.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the region is so far 1,723, with 755 recovered cases.