N Kazakhstan: Showers and thunderstorms expected in August

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Average air temperature in August is expected to be within the normal range 17-18C in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the branch of RSE Kazhydromet, fluctuations in air temperature are possible throughout the month. In the first decade, the air temperature at night will vary from +12+17 to +7+12 degrees Celsius, in the daytime from + 20+25 to + 15+20 degrees.

In the southern districts of the region during the day it will still be +28C. The first half of the third decade will be warm. During the day, the air temperature will be + 23+28C, at night up to + 15+20.

In the second half of the decade, nighttime temperature will drop to +6+11C, in the afternoon to +12+17. Monthly precipitation is expected to be higher than normal. Rains, thunderstorms and strong wind gusting to 15-20 mps are expected during the month.