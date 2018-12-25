  • kz
    N Kazakhstan to build three new schools

    13:30, 25 December 2018
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov told about the educational facilities to be built in the region.

    Petropavlovsk started construction of two schools designated for 600 and 900 pupils correspondingly. The schools will open their doors next September 1. Another 900-seat school will also be built there.

    It is planned to build five dormitories for 5,000 students, a new academic building for North Kazakhstan University. Besides, it is expected to construct an academic building, quarters and a sports complex with a shooting gallery for the Military Institute of the National Guard.

