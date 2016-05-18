N Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms, fog and bleak wind may persist in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports. Hail is forecast for southern Kazakhstan. Only northern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Meteorologists predict that cold snap will bring lower temperatures of 1-6°C to Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions today.

Zhambyl, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

Hail is forecast to hit South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.