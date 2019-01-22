N Kazakhstan to foster coop with Korean clinics

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of North Kazakhstan region visited five leading clinics of Seoul, Kazinform reports.

The parties debated opportunities for establishing long-term strategic cooperation, shared practice in managing multi-field hospitals, hold Kazakhstan-Korea master classes, workshops and training.



Following the talks the parties debated equipping of the new multi-field hospital in Petropavlovsk. The Korean side will fund high-technology equipment procurements and training of specialists.



It is planned to start its construction in 2019 to complete within three years. The new clinic will comprise six in-patient facilities located throughout the city.



The hospital is expected to turn into the high technologies centre. The new medical cluster is supposed to attract highly skilled staff, boost medical tourism.



Besides, 200 appartments for doctors will also be built there.



Up to KZT 6 bln will be channeled for acquiring medical devices, namely, MR-imaging installation, angiograph, X-ray unit.