  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N Kazakhstan to impose lockdown on weekends

    21:33, 18 January 2021
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan will tighten restrictions since January 21 as the region reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    The state sanitary doctor of the region signed a new decree. Lockdown will be imposed in the region on the weekends.

    Trade centres but for groceries, pharmacies, spas and cinema theaters will be closed on weekends .

    Public transport services will be suspended on weekends. Buses will run from 06:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

    The decree will take effect at 00:00 January 21, 2021.

    It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!