    N Kazakhstan to observe hail and high winds tomorrow

    16:25, 22 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet disseminates a weather warning for North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. 

    North-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s will batter North Kazakhstan region on Saturday. Thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail are forecast for the region. Fog is expected in the region in the morning and evening.

    North-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail, also fog are expected to hit Petropavlovsk on June 23.

    Kostanay region is predicted to observe tomorrow thunderstorms, north-west wind sweeping 15-20 m/s and hail.

     

     

