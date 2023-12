PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM "North Kazakhstan region plans to plant some 15,000 ha with soybeans this year," Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov told the meeting held at the regional administration.

He also added that next year the acreage would grow up to 150,000 ha.



As earlier reported, the sowing campaign in the region started on May 15. The total acres reached 4.2 mln ha, including 1 ha planted with oil-seeds.