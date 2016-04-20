  • kz
    N Kazakhstan to reopen BioChem plant in 2016

    16:07, 20 April 2016
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region will reopen its famous BioChem Plant this year, head of the region Erik Sultanov has said it today at the briefing.

    “We have been working on this issue for more than one and a half year. A new investor was found. This is Bio-Line Company. The agreement has already been signed. We will meet the company’s management soon. Noteworthy to say that Kazmunaygas has also joined the project with 25% of shares. The project will be put into operation in 2016, and 25-40% of workers will return to the plant this year,” the head of the region said.

    North Kazakhstan region 100 specific steps 5 institutional reforms News
