N Kazakhstan to see patchy fog, thunderstorm, gusty wind

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

"On 20 and 21 June, patches of fog, thunderstorm, and strong winds are expected in North Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, the south-westerly, westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.



In the city of Petropavlovsk, there will be a thunderstorm and buffeting winds these days. The wind is southwesterly and westerly with 15-20 mps gusts," the Met Office says.