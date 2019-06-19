  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N Kazakhstan to see patchy fog, thunderstorm, gusty wind

    12:24, 19 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    "On 20 and 21 June, patches of fog, thunderstorm, and strong winds are expected in North Kazakhstan region. In the daytime, the south-westerly, westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

    In the city of Petropavlovsk, there will be a thunderstorm and buffeting winds these days. The wind is southwesterly and westerly with 15-20 mps gusts," the Met Office says.

    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!