N Kazakhstan to spend 5 bln 500 mln tenge for highways repair

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 5 bln 500 mln tenge will be spent for highways repair in North Kazakhstan region in 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Vice Governor of the region Vladimir Bubenko who said it at a press conference yesterday.

"We plan to allocate 5 bln 500 mln tenge for the repair of 270 km of roads in 2016. 50 km of them will be repaired with the use of new technologies. As for Petropavlovsk, 10 km of streets with the total length of 28 km were repaired there," he said. In 2015 the region spent 5 bln 300 mln tenge for the repair of regional and district highways. 887 mln of them were allocated from the national budget which allowed renovating 252 km of roads. Annual examination revealed that 20% of the highways are in a good condition, 33% are in satisfactory and 47% are in poor condition now. By Gulnara Kali