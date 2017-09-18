N Kazakstan temperatures to drop following weekend warm spell

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, cold snap is expected in the northern parts of the country on September 19-20.

The cyclones that are shifting towards Kazakhstan from Western Siberia will cause rains and temperatures drop in northern regions.

Weather in the southern and western regions of the country in the next three days will be determined by anti-cyclone and temperatures will remain above the climatic norm by 3... 8ºС.