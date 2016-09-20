N. Korea claims successful test of new rocket engine

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - North Korea claimed Tuesday to have successfully tested a new high-powered rocket engine for launching geo-stationary satellites in its latest efforts to advance its missile technology, Kyodo reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the ground test and ordered his officials to "launch more satellites for different uses by indigenous efforts and technology and thus turn our country into a possessor of geostationary satellites in a couple of years to come," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.



Many countries, including Japan, South Korea and the United States, view the launch of satellites by North Korea as effectively violating a U.N. ban on its testing of ballistic missile technology.



The engine test took place at the Sohae Space Center in Tongchang-ri, located in the country's northwest, where North Korea launched a long-range rocket using banned ballistic missile technology in February, in defiance of repeated international warnings.



The U.N. Security Council imposed additional sanctions on North Korea in March because of the rocket launch and its fourth nuclear test at the beginning of this year.



North Korea has been carrying out tests of nuclear arms and missiles at an unprecedented pace this year.



Earlier this month, North Korea went ahead with its fifth nuclear test. The United Nations' most powerful body is discussing new measures in response to the test on Sept. 9, which is seen as North Korea's most powerful detonation so far of a nuclear device.



KCNA did not disclose when the engine test was conducted.



Kim expressed "great satisfaction" as the test showed that all systems of the new engine could remain stable, according to the news agency.



Kim is quoted as saying the "successful manufacture" of the engine will provide a scientific and technological foundation for developing and completing the carrier rocket for geo-stationary satellites during North Korea's five-year aerospace development program.



He urged North Korean scientists to round off the preparations for launching the satellites at an early date and bring the news of "greater victory" to its people who have stood up to "the enemies' harsh sanctions."



Source: Kyodo