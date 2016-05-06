  • kz
    N Korea congress: Kim Jong-un praises nuclear tests

    21:48, 06 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has opened a rare party congress by praising his country's nuclear achievements.

    Appearing before thousands of delegates, he said: "Unprecedented results have been accomplished."

    This year saw the country announce that it had tested a nuclear weapon and sent a rocket into space.

    The showpiece congress, the first in 36 years, is a chance for the North Korean leader to cement his power.

    More than 100 foreign journalists were invited but were barred from the April 25 House of Culture, where the party congress is being held.

    Source: BBC.com

