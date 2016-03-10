N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Kyodo reports.

The missiles were fired around 5:20 a.m. from North Hwanghae Province and hit waters northeast of the port city of Wonsan.

The missiles are believed to have flown about 500 kilometers, Yonhap said.

"The military is keeping close tabs on the situation and prepared to deal with any North Korean provocations," an official from the JCS was quoted as saying.

Several hours after the U.N. Security Council slapped a new set of tougher sanctions on North Korea on March 3, the North responded by firing six projectiles into waters off its east coast.

The Security Council's action came in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6 and its subsequent launch of a long-range rocket using ballistic missile technology, both of which breached past resolutions of the world body.

On Monday, South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest-ever military exercises.