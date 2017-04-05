N. Korea fires ballistic missile

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea launched a ballistic missile Wednesday into the East Sea, South Korea's military said, just two days ahead of summit talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Kazinform has learnt from Yonhap News Agency .

"North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea from a site in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, at around 6:42 a.m.," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The projectile flew about 60 kilometers, and South Korea and the United States are analyzing additional information, it added, with the exact type of the projectile not confirmed yet.

The U.S. Pacific Command said the projectile seems to be a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile, also known as Pukguksong-2, fired from a land-based facility.

The South's presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting to discuss the provocation, presided over by Kim Kwan-jin, the national security adviser to Acting President Hwang Kyo-han.

Hwang ordered the nation's troops to strengthen their combat readiness in case of a contingency.

