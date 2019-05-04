N. Korea fires short-range projectiles into East sea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea fired a barrage of unidentified short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in apparent saber-rattling amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Yonhap reports.

The JCS had earlier said the North fired multiple short-range "missiles" but later revised the announcement to portray what were fired only as "projectiles." The projectiles were fired from areas near the east coast town of Wonsan between 9:06 a.m. and 9:27 a.m., the JCS said.

The change suggests the firings could have involved multiple rocket launchers, not missiles.

"What the North fired this time is not a ballistic missile," a military officer said.

The projectiles flew about 70 kilometers to 200 kilometers, the JCS said, adding that South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing details of the projectiles and the intention behind the firings.

"Our military has been closely watching North Korea's movements and has maintained a full-fledged posture in close coordination with the U.S.," the JCS said.

Last month, North Korea test-fired what it called "the new tactical guided weapon," which, according to Seoul authorities, appeared to be a guided weapon for ground combat.

The North has not conducted a ballistic missile test since late November 2017, when it test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Washington has hailed the lull as one of its major achievements in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

North Korea has not reported on Saturday's firings.

Full story