N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, Yonhap reports.

«The projectiles were fired from areas in South Pyongan Province in the afternoon,» the JCS said in a brief release. «Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.»

No other details were immediately available, including the projectiles' type and flight range.

It is the 12th time that North Korea has carried out such a weapons test, with the last test-firing taking place on Oct. 2, when it tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, the Pukguksong-3, from waters off its east coast.