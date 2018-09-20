N. Korea ready to denuclearize, hopes for 2nd summit with U.S.: Moon

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to accelerate denuclearization of his country in exchange for security guarantees from the United States and wants to hold a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump at an early date, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday.

Moon also said his government seeks to declare a formal end to the Korean War before the year's end, and that he will bring up the issue when he meets Trump in New York next week, Yonhap reports.

"Chairman Kim expressed his wish to finish complete denuclearization at an early date and focus on economic development," Moon said of his meeting with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.

The remarks came after Moon's three-day trip to the North Korean capital for his third bilateral summit with Kim. The two Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

