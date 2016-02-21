N. Korea's ex-security minister replaces executed military chief

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A former security minister of North Korea has replaced the head of the North Korean military, who is presumed to have recently been executed, according to the North's state media on Sunday.

Ri Myong-su, former People's Security Minister, was referred to as "chief of the Korean People's Army (KPA) General Staff" in a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) dispatch reporting on leader Kim Jong-un's observation of aerial maneuvers.

He was again mentioned in another dispatch the same day in which he was reported to have accompanied Kim as "chief of the KPA General Staff" to a flight drill inspection.

This is the first time Ri Myong-su's promotion was officially confirmed by the KCNA.

Ri had been rumored to have succeeded Ri Yong-gil, who was executed on charges of corruption and pursuing personal gains. The North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper did not mention Ri Yong-gil in the list of officials present at an event attended by Kim Jong-un and listed Ri Myong-su in his place.

Analysts suggest Ri Myong-su was promoted after North Korea's satellite launch earlier this month because of his "extensive knowledge in missile technology."

"Ri Myong-su was one of Kim Jong-il's top three aides and is known to be well-versed in missile technology," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. Kim Jong-il is the deceased father of Kim Jong-un who ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011.

