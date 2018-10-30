N. Korea yet to answer Seoul's offer on art troupe performance in Oct

SEOUL. KAZINFORM -- North Korea has yet to respond to South Korea's offer of details regarding a North Korean art troupe's performance in Seoul, which their leaders have agreed to hold in October, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

"We are now waiting (for North Korea's answer)," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "I want you to understand that consultations on schedules and others are currently under way."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed during their third summit last month to hold a North Korean art troupe's performance in Seoul this October.



Senior officials of the two Koreas recently held subsequent talks and reaffirmed the agreement but failed to produce a fixed date for it.



Earlier, a government official said that the performance would not likely be held as planned within this month. He, however, did not provide any reason for the delay.



The delay comes amid concerns that the U.S.' apparent discomfort with faster improvements in inter-Korean relations than in its denuclearization talks with the North might be taking a toll on such cross-border exchanges.



On Monday, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told lawmakers that there are some areas that South Korea and the United States might differ in dealing with North Korea.



Asked if the art troupe's performance in Seoul could be held in November, the ministry official did not provide a direct answer, only to say that the two Koreas will continue to work on implementing what was agreed upon during the Moon-Kim summit in September.



The two Koreas have not yet determined schedules for jointly conducting on-site inspections of railways along their western and eastern coasts, which their leaders agreed to push for in late October and early November, respectively.



The official said that those issues will be discussed when Cho meets Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, in Seoul later in the day.