N Korean Ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - North Korea's ambassador has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry's office Thursday over the country's upcoming satellite launch.

Earlier this week, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed it had received North Korea's notification of plans to launch a satellite this month.

"A solid call was addressed to the [North] Korean side to refrain from activities capable of leading to a further escalation in tension in Northeast Asia and to provide full observation of the UN Security Council's resolutions, and to return to the format of a political and diplomatic settlement to nuclear and other issues on the Korean Peninsula," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to IMO, Pyongyang plans to carry out the launch between February 8 and 25.

According to the US State Department, the satellite launch would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Tensions over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs escalated after Pyongyang said on January 6 that it had successfully carried out a hydrogen bomb test, triggering condemnation from the international community.

South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said Seoul would consider any of Pyongyang's satellite launches as a ballistic missile test.

Source: Sputniknews.com