N. Korean foreign minister in Singapore for regional forum

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho began his trip to Singapore on Friday to attend an annual forum hosted by a group of Southeast Asian countries amid speculation about whether he will meet bilaterally with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts.

Ri flew from Beijing on an Air China plane. Entering his hotel in Singapore, wearing a black suit and a purple tie, he didn't take reporters' questions about his activity here, Yonhap reports.

The minister and his entourage stayed at the hotel throughout the morning.

Ri plans to join the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), slated for Saturday, and is also expected to meet bilaterally with some of his foreign counterparts on the sidelines, including those from Cambodia and Laos.

A diplomatic source said the North has proposed such one-one-one meetings with several ARF member states.