N. Korean leader calls for more nuclear tests

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to continue conducting tests aimed at upgrading the country's nuclear attack capability, official media said Friday.

Kim issued the order during observation of a ballistic missile test, the country's official Korean Central News Agency said, without stating when it took place, Kyodo reports.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast, with a subsequent declaration of severing all economic exchanges with South Korea, amid mounting tensions since Pyongyang's nuclear test two months ago.

"He gave militant tasks to conduct more nuclear explosion tests to estimate the destructive power of the newly produced nuclear warheads and other tests to bolster up the nuclear attack capability," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim also said North Korea should step up its efforts in developing nuclear weapons and making progress on "the diversification of means for delivering nuclear warheads so as to get ready to make nuclear strikes" at its enemies "from anywhere on the ground, in the air, at sea and underwater," according to KCNA.