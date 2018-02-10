  • kz
    N. Korean leader proposes inter-Korean summit with Moon

    12:53, 10 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong-un has asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang at the "earliest date" possible for what will be a third inter-Korean summit, Kim's sister told the South Korean leader Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

    In response, Moon apparently cited what needed to be done for an inter-Korean summit. "Let us make it happen by creating necessary conditions in the future," he was quoted as saying.

    The invitation was delivered in a meeting between Moon and the North Korean leader's sister, Yo-jong.

    Kim Yo-jong was earlier considered part of a high-level North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, but Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said she was here as a special envoy of the North Korean leader.

    "While delivering a letter from Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission, which contained his stated willingness to improve South-North Korea relations, special envoy Kim Yo-jong orally delivered Chairman Kim Jong-un's invitation (for Moon) to visit the North at a time convenient to him, saying he is willing to meet President Moon Jae-in at the earliest date possible," the spokeswoman told a press briefing.

     

