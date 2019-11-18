N. Korean official says Pyongyang not interested in ‘fruitless’ summit with U.S.

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea is no longer interested in holding another «fruitless» summit with the United States, a former chief nuclear envoy of the communist nation said Monday, urging Washington to drop its «hostile policy» against Pyongyang, Yonhap reports.

Kim Kye-gwan, currently an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, saying that he understood U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tweet on leader Kim Jong-un to be a suggestion for another summit.

On Sunday, Trump urged the North's leader to «act quickly» and reach a deal with him on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program, adding, «See you soon!» at the end of his tweet.

The adviser said that Trump and leader Kim met three times since June last year, but little improvement has been made in relations between the two countries. He also accused the U.S. of making it look like as if there is progress in the Korean Peninsula issue in an attempt to buy time.

«We no longer take any interest in such fruitless summits,» he said in the statement. «We will not give the U.S. president anything to boast of without getting anything in return, and we need to get the fair price for what President Trump has boasted as his achievements.»

The U.S. should drop its «hostile policy» toward the North if it truly wants to hold on to dialogue with Pyongyang, Kim added.

Trump's latest tweet came as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the two leaders' second summit in February ended without a deal.

The two countries held their last working-level talks in Stockholm in early October, but the meeting ended without much progress, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.

The North has given the U.S. until the end of the year to put forward a new proposal that could break the deadlock in their nuclear talks, saying that otherwise, it would be compelled to give up on negotiations and choose to take a «new way.»

In an effort to avoid provoking Pyongyang, the U.S. and the South announced Sunday the postponement of joint air exercises that had been set for later this month. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper urged the North to reciprocate the goodwill by returning to nuclear talks.