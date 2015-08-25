N. Nazarbayev: 29 draft laws on implementation of national plan to be submitted to Parliament by September 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the National Commission on Modernization with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was held today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

A report on the progress in implementation of the five institutional reforms program was presented at the sitting.

The Head of State stressed that the program was well elaborated and had to be implemented according to the schedule.

"As of today, the commission has done good work already. We are at the stage now when we have to consider draft laws aimed amending the current legislation, so we could go on. 57 draft laws have already been prepared and 29 of them will be submitted for the consideration of the Parliament by September 1," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Upon completion of the sitting, the President gave a number of instructions.