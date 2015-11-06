N. Nazarbayev&#39;s high-level meetings in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Akorda made the information about the meetings President Nursultan Nazarbayev had in Paris available via its Facebook account.

"The welcome ceremony of the President of Kazakhstan during his visit to Paris was held in the National Residence of the Invalids. Then, the President headed for the Élysée Palace where he met with French President François Hollande," the statement reads.

At the welcome ceremony N. Nazarbayev met with Minister of State for Relations with Parliament, attached to the Prime Minister Jean-Marie Le Guen and a representative of the Military Governor of Paris.

The participants of the ceremony listened to the national anthems of both countries. Then, N. Nazarbayev welcomes the flag of France and heard the report of the head of the Guard of Honor.

The ceremony is a sign of special respect to the guest that stresses the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries.